Police arrest man suspected of fleeing head-on collision

Police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old George Town man on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident following a head-on collision on West Bay Road on Sunday, 24 Jan.

The man was released on bail pending further investigations, the Royal Cayman Islands Police said in a press release issued Monday.

Following the 24 Jan. crash, police issued a statement saying they were seeking the driver of a white Chevy Equinox that had been seen driving into oncoming traffic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway as he tried to evade a police traffic check at the Yacht Club roundabout. Minutes later, the vehicle was involved in the collision with a white Chevy Silverado on West Bay Road, near Kintyre Drive.

Following the collision, the man was taken by ambulance to the Cayman Islands Hospital, but refused treatment and discharged himself before police arrived.