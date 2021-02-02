Just over half of over-70s vaccinated

Around 57% of Cayman’s over-70 population has received the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said this week.

As of Monday, 9,143 of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines had been distributed. This number includes 1,545 second doses.

“While some data is still to be collated, initial calculations indicate around 57% of those aged over 70 years and 46% of those aged over 60 years have received at least one vaccination dose,” noted a statement on the latest COVID results and vaccination distribution.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee said in the statement that there were eight new positive results among the 500 COVID-19 tests carried out since Friday.

Those eight were travellers, all of whom are required to remain in isolation until they test negative. One has symptoms of COVID-19 and the other seven are asymptomatic, Lee said.

This brings to six the number of people in isolation who have coronavirus symptoms. None of them have required hospitalisation.

There are currently a total of 28 active COVID cases in Cayman.

Since the first case was reported in March, there have been 398 positive cases found in Cayman. The vast majority of those cases have involved travellers entering the islands.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as of Monday, was 691.

