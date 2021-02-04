Two Caymanian track and field athletes will be heading to the CARIFTA Games after making the qualifying standard during the All Comers Meet at Truman Bodden Sports Complex over the weekend.

Davonte Howell, 16, who runs out of Mustang Track Club took first in the 100 metres, beating four other sprinters in 11.09 seconds. The time earned Howell eligibility to compete at the 2021 CARIFTA Games which was rescheduled to take place between July 2 and 4, in Bermuda due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It feels great,” Howell told Cayman Compass. “Being able to represent the island at a big meet like that is a huge accomplishment and it feels great for me.”

When it comes to taking on the region’s best amateur runners, Howell said he is confident that his training will grant him a place on the podium.

“I feel my chances are very high this year,” he said. “I think I’m in the best shape of my life. It’s still going to be nerve-racking, but I am going to try my very best to bring home a medal for the Cayman Islands.”

Josh Gardener, 15, qualified in High Jump after leaping over 1.90m Saturday morning. The games will mark Gardener’s first time representing the Cayman Islands outside the country.

“Being only 15 years old and clearing the under 17 height is a big accomplishment for me. said Gardener. “I hope that I can bring back a gold medal for my team.”

Track and fielders will continue their pursuit towards representing Cayman this Saturday at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex for the Twilight Meet, starting 6pm.