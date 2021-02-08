70% of over-60s now vaccinated

As of Monday, 70% of Cayman’s over-60 population had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, according to health officials.

Once 90% of those aged 60 and above have received both doses of the vaccine, the Cayman Islands government will ease quarantine restrictions for incoming travellers, Premier Alden McLaughlin announced last week.

There are an estimated 5,000 people aged over 60 in Cayman, meaning that currently about 3,500 have been inoculated. Another 1,000 will need to receive the shots to reach the 90% figure.

By Monday, 80% of residents aged 70 or more had received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

As of Thursday, 4 Jan., 55% of the over 60s, and 12.2% of the entire population had been vaccinated.

By Monday, 13,609 vaccines had been administered, with 716 of these being given on Saturday at the ticketing hall of the Owen Roberts International Airport, which has been converted into a temporary vaccine centre. A total of 4,770 people have already received both doses.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, in his latest update, said that, of the 487 COVID-19 tests carried out since Friday, three were positive.

All three are travellers who tested positive following routine screening. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as of Monday, was 682.