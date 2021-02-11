Going coconuts for Coco Fest

The Tourism Attraction Board and Pedro St. James invite the public to Coco Fest this Saturday, running from noon to 6pm.

The annual festival, now in its sixth year, brings together local cooks, craftsmen, artisans, and farmers, who share their love for the Cayman coconut with fans of all ages. It’s an event the whole family can enjoy.

Funds raised from this year’s celebration of the versatile drupe are being allocated to the development of a wheelchair accessible walkway at Pedro St. James.

“The walkway will wind through the property – starting from the courtyard area at the Visitors Centre – and move past the succulent garden into the Great Lawn, ending up at the entrance of the Great House,” said Mona Meade, Tourism Attraction Board marketing coordinator.

Through Coco Fest, Pedro St. James provides an avenue for local small and micro-businesses to showcase their coconut-inspired products.

“It is our motto to connect people with the heritage [of Cayman], and by using traditional materials, our vendors each year celebrate our culture in their creations,” Meade said. “There is always a lot to see; from games and crafts made with the coconut husk, to jewellery made from its shell or coconut candy and milk used in our traditional foods – this list goes on and on… ”

Visitors can expect to hear the sounds of DJ Natural, Pan N Riddim Steel Band, and Riddim Posse playing renditions of the best in Caribbean and pop music, while host Eden Hurlston – whose grandmother was the last known person to have been born in the Great House – will keep patrons abreast of what is on offer during the afternoon festivities.

Dance lovers can also catch performances by the Edna Moyle Primary School Quadrille Dancers, Radiance Dance Studio, and the Cayman Islands National Dance Company.

Another new addition to the event is the Youth Culinary Team, which will be cooking up something special inside the Pedro Gazebo.

“With more than 30 vendors, an art sale at the Visual Arts Society Studio, a plant sale courtesy of the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, crafts from our Cayman Craft Market vendors, cultural demonstrations, children’s activities, and some of the best local food you could ever find on island, Coco Fest 2021 is shaping up to be another great event for the entire family,” said Patrick Thompson, director of the Tourism Attraction Board.

| Pedro St. James is asking the public to use the additional parking at the Savannah playground and Cayman Islands Baptist Church. A courtesy bus will run back and forth to shuttle patrons to the admissions gate and social-distancing protocols will be in effect. Admission is $5 for adults, and free for kids under 5. For more information, call 947-3329 or follow the Pedro St. James Facebook and Instagram pages.