Employers to hire Caymanians ‘on the day’ at job fair

Caymanians looking for work have the chance to get hired on the spot, according to organisers of a new job fair set to take place 20 March.

The job fair takes place on 20 March from 9am at the Marriott Grand Cayman.

Organisers say employers attending the Employing Cayman fair – which so far include TechCayman, Daggaro and Inspire Cayman Training – will be mandated to to interview attending candidates and “be prepared to hire on the day”.

Roles available include those in administration and business support, trade, construction and landscaping, and customer service.

“A job seeking attendee who is navigating their way from booth to booth, will find the process to be simplified and free of typical fair trappings, where companies sign up only to promote their brands instead of actively recruit,” according to a press release from Employing Cayman. “There is no merchandise or promotion, just the goal of matching job seeking candidates to companies with open positions. Attendees should not attend planning to get a pen, t-shirt or other free promotional merchandise, but instead should plan to attend to learn about and possibly land a job.”

Interested employers with open positions are encouraged to contact fair organisers through www.employingcayman.com.

“Job seekers may also prepare before attending and brush up on their interview skills by registering through WORC or by contacting Inspire Cayman Training,” according to the release.

The fair takes place from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, 20 March. Admission is free and open to Caymanians or PR holders with the right to work.