Brianna Smith qualifies for CARIFTA Games

Caymanian teen Brianna Smith will be heading to the 2021 CARIFTA Games after a qualifying throw in the shot put at the Twilight Meet held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex on Saturday, 6 Feb.

Smith, 15, threw 12.09 metres, above the 12m U17 qualifying standard for the games and marking a personal best. She joins sprinter Davonte Howell and high jumper Josh Gardener, who previously punched their tickets for the July event in Bermuda.

Smith who competes out of Mustang Track Club, said she was prepared and ready to give it her all on the day. “I just put everything behind that ball and I threw,” said Smith. “I’m happy, I’m surprised but when I went into that ring, I just put my mind to it and I knew that I could achieve it.”

The Field Event Classic and Invitational on Saturday is the next fixture on the Cayman Islands Athletic Association’s calendar.

For full results click here.