A National Roads Authority West Bay road sign was removed Friday after it was defaced by vandals.

The sign, located on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway by the Yacht Club roundabout, was covered in graffiti similar to the Las Vegas show lights sign and included the words, “Welcome to Greddy (sic) Dart Bay Cayman.”

Motorist Floyd Moxam spotted the sign on his morning commute and posted a photo of it on his Facebook page.

The Cayman Compass contacted the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and the NRA for comment on the vandalism of the sign.

Police said the matter has not yet been officially reported.

“We have reached out to our colleagues at NRA and they are looking into it as well,” the RCIPS told the Compass in an emailed response.

The RCIPS said it would not issue any further comments at this time on the matter.

The Compass also reached out to Dart for comment.

A Dart communications manager, in an emailed response, said, “The graffiti and defacement of a National Roads Authority (NRA) road sign was reported to the NRA.”

The Compass asked the NRA whether the defaced sign will be replaced and what the cost would be. We are awaiting a response.