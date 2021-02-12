Cayman has five new COVID-19 cases, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee confirmed Friday, hours after the largest shipment to date of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived from the United Kingdom.

The positive cases, all travellers, were confirmed Friday afternoon in Lee’s daily COVID-19 report. He said that 393 COVID-19 tests had been carried out since Thursday and the five positive results followed routine screening.

“They will remain in isolation until considered recovered,” he said in his report.

Friday’s announcement means there are currently 36 active cases in Cayman, four of which are showing symptoms of coronavirus. They all remain in isolation.

Meanwhile, Governor Martyn Roper, in a statement on his Facebook page, confirmed the arrival of the latest consignment of vaccines, containing approximately 15,000 doses.

This is the largest batch so far; the last two vaccine shipments each contained 9,750 doses.

Roper said, “That’s a total of 38,000 Pfizer doses supplied to us from the UK so far.”

There is no word on when any further shipments will be sent to Cayman.

“My office remains in discussion with the UK regarding further consignments of the Pfizer vaccine,” he said, adding, “We continue to make good progress with our vaccination programme.”

As of Thursday, the total number of vaccines administered in Cayman stood at 15,543, with 6,371 people having completed the two-dose course.

“I encourage you all to take your vaccine – both first and second doses, when invited to do so. It is increasingly evident they are very safe and effective. It is the best way to protect yourself and everyone in the community from serious illness,” Roper said in his post.

Cayman’s overall COVID-19 case tally now stands at 416, out of which 378 people are considered fully recovered.

At present there are a total of 904 people are in quarantine, either at home or in a government facility.

Some of those individuals were on the same BA flight from London on Thursday which brought Cayman’s latest batch of vaccines.