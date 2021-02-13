COVID-19 vaccination schedule 15 February – 6 March

Public Health wishes to advise the public of updates to Stage 2, identification requirements, and proof of medical conditions.

Identification Criteria:

Everyone must now present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months. This includes Caymanians, Permanent Residents, people holding Work Permits, as well as Global Citizens and their families.

Accepted ID’s include:

Cayman Islands Driver’s License

Cayman Islands Passport

Cayman Islands Voters Card

A Global Citizens Certificate (GCCP)

Non-Caymanian passport showing approval to be on island for six months from arrival

Work Permit extension letter

Work Permit grant letter

Job letter (from a local organisation)

If a visitor has already received their first dose, they may still receive their second dose.

Update to Vaccination Campaign Stage 2:

Stage 2 is in three groups: Stage 2, Group B will commence on Monday, February 15th. Please see schedule as this Group has been divided by Surname.

Group A

Anyone aged 16-60 with relevant medical conditions predisposing to COVID-19

Group B

Essential workers, teachers, school staff*

Group C

Those living at home with persons from stage one of the programme.

*Essential workers will include the following groups: teachers/school employees, supermarket workers, those working for the utilities, people working at gas stations, customer facing people working in retail banking, those working in hotels, restaurants and bars, those working for food delivery companies, caregivers and Civil Servants. All persons must present a work ID to show proof of employer.

Stage 2, Group A – Proof of Medical Condition:

Anyone in Stage 2, Group A with a medical condition is required to provide a note from their doctor. Persons requiring a note from their HSA doctor are asked to request this by contacting the Flu Hotline [email protected], 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327.

Electronic and hard copies will be accepted at the vaccination clinics.

These medical conditions include:

Diabetes

Hypertension

Cancer

Heart disease

Lung disease

Kidney disease

Autoimmune diseases or compromised/weakened immune system

Asthma

Down’s syndrome (adults)

Severe mental illness

People on immunosuppression therapies sufficient to significantly increase risk of infection

People with solid organ transplants

Caregivers

Public Health continues to vaccinate our most vulnerable population, specifically those 70 and over.

Caregivers of persons 70+ are eligible for the COVID vaccine in the continued effort to keep the most vulnerable safe. The vaccine is available for persons providing care for home bound elderly persons

Caregivers and persons responsible for the elderly in their homes can contact the HSA’s Flu Hotline 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 to provide the following details: Caregivers full name, phone number, patient name, and date of birth. Once a caregiver has been identified, those persons will be approved for the vaccination and name checked at the vaccination clinic. Please check the schedule for your designated vaccination time.

Overseas University Students

University students who will be attending institutions overseas may also get vaccinated on their assigned day and must present university ID.

_____

As a reminder, persons over the age of 60+ can be vaccinated at any time during the published schedule.

The COVID-19 vaccination programme continues to administer Dose 2 vaccinations for persons due from Stage 1, Group A, B and C. Persons who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.

If someone is home bound and unable to attend one of the vaccination clinics, they should contact the Flu Hotline 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or their local HSA District Health Centre and arrangements will be made to with a Public Health nurse to provide the vaccine in their home.

Public Health will announce when Stage 2 Group C may come forward for vaccinations.

District Health Centre Contact Numbers

George Town – 244-2800

East End – 947-7440

North Side – 947-9525

West Bay – 949-3439

Bodden Town – 947-2299

Faith Hospital – 925-1190