The government has extended a programme to provide financial assistance to farmers until June this year.

According to a press release issued this week, more than 500 applicants have so far received vouchers under the $1 million Cayman Islands Farmers Assistance and Relief Measures (CI FARM) programme to assist them with purchasing agricultural materials, including seeds and fertiliser, from the Department of Agriculture.

Agriculture Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, in the release, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to have negative effects to all sectors on a global scale. Locally, the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic has contributed to produce loss and losses in revenue. This loss of produce would have significantly impacted full-time farmers and part-time farmers who have lost their primary source of income. ”

She added, “Through continued investment in infrastructural and agricultural enhancement projects such as this, we will strengthen the resilience of the farming sector which ultimately benefits and improves the lives of all local residents.”

To learn more about COVID-19 Farmers’ Assistance Programme or apply for a grant, contact MEYSAL Deputy Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome at 926-3146 or Senior Policy Advisor Demoy Nash at 927-0753.