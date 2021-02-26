Police arrest 2nd man for breaching release conditions

Police on Thursday arrested Henry York Carter, who was being sought for breaching his conditional release.

Carter, 41, was arrested in George Town and has been taken back to Northward Prison.

He is the second man to be arrested for not adhering to the conditions of his release. Earlier on Thursday, Otis Melbourne Myles, 34, of George Town, who was being sought by police, was also returned to Northward after being located by officers.