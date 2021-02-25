Wanted man held as police hunt another

Wanted man Otis Melbourne Myles has been arrested by police, however officers are now searching for 41-year-old Henry York Carter for breaking the terms of his conditional release.

Myles, police said in a brief statement, was located today and has been transported to HMP Northward.

The 34-year-old, of George Town, was wanted for breaching his conditional release.

Meanwhile, police say they are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Carter who was last known to be living in Bodden Town.

Carter, police said, must now be returned to continue his custodial sentence at HMP Northward after breaking the terms of his conditional release.

The police did not say what Carter did to breach the terms.

The RCIPS statement also included a reminder to the public that under the Police Law (2017 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence.

“If prosecuted for such an offence, you may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both,” it added.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carter can call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Additionally, police said, Carter can turn himself into the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, or the nearest active police station, at any time.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the police confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via its website.