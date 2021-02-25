Cayman has recorded seven new positive COVID-19 cases today, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee’s daily update.

It’s the highest number of positives reported since eight cases were confirmed on 1 Feb.

The individuals are all travellers, who returned a positive test following routine screening. As per COVID protocols, the travellers will remain in isolation until they are considered recovered.

These seven positives were part of the 371 tests carried out since Wednesday.

The total number of people in isolation – both at a government facility and at home – is 904.