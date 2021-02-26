Raise the flag for Jasmine

This Friday and Saturday, 27 and 28 Feb., you’ll notice an uptick in people sporting the colour blue at popular spots like supermarkets, banks and home stores.

More than 300 volunteers and representatives of Jasmine will hit the pavement for the non-profit’s 21st annual Flag Day, one of its most important yearly fundraisers. Jasmine offers its services free to those in need of them.

“Jasmine is the only organisation in the Cayman Islands that supports and cares for people with chronic and end-of-life illnesses at no cost to patients or their family members, but we can only do this with the support of the community,” said Alanna Thomas, fundraising and events coordinator.

The public is asked to aid the initiative by dropping a donation – no matter how large or small – in the cans and buckets provided at various locations. Every little bit counts.

It is particularly at times like these, when the vulnerable and sick may also be dealing with difficult economic circumstances, that they most need assistance.

“We are asking the community to help pay it forward,” said Felicia McLean, director of operations and nursing at Jasmine. “It is an unfortunate reality that many of us will be touched by the work of Jasmine at some point in our lives and Flag Day is a way for all of us to help support those who may, in the future, need our help.”

The fundraising event is scheduled over two days, with volunteers collecting outside different businesses around the island. In addition, local companies and schools will be getting involved by dressing in blue and yellow – Jasmine’s colours – to show their support and raise funds.

| Don’t forget to carry cash this weekend if you plan to donate. You can donate online at www.jasmine.ky/donate or become a member of the Jasmine family and donate annually by emailing [email protected]