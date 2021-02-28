Two men stabbed in Bodden Town

Police responded to a report of a stabbing incident at a residence in the North Sound Estate area of Bodden Town shortly after 6pm on Saturday, Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a news release.
A fight between three men reportedly broke out while a group of friends was gathered at the location, leading to two people receiving stab wounds.
The two injured men were transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital in a private vehicle, according to the news release.
They are undergoing treatment for what is believed to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault involving grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.
He is being held in custody pending further investigation.
