Investigators from the Anti-Corruption Commission have arrested a 27-year-old public servant from East End on suspicion of a string of offences under the Anti-Corruption Law.

The arrest was announced in a press release issued Tuesday, which explained the man has been detained for questioning on suspicion of: fraud on the government, bribery of a public officer and breach of trust.

No further details about the offences, or the suspect, were provided.

According to the ACC’s annual report 2019-2020 the commission is responsible for promoting Cayman’s “stability, prosperity and reputation”.

The commission seeks to sustain the “the confidence and trust of the community in the integrity and good governance of its government and public institutions through fighting corruption with just, fair and effective investigations”.

According to statistics from the 2019-2020 report, ACC investigations led to 11 people being charged and four convicted. There were 14 active cases during this time, four investigations were opened and four cases were pending further information.

In the release, the commission said it would not provide any further comment on the latest matter.