One woman has been injured in a collision involving several cars at the junction of Shedden and North Sound roads around noon today.

According to eyewitnesses, who called the emergency services, the incident happened when a car turned into Shedden Road from North Sound Road and collided with a vehicle in the opposite lane.

A red truck then collided with the back of the car and hit a pole at the junction.

The 911 communications centre confirmed that police, ambulance and fire crews were dispatched to the scene. Eyewitnesses confirmed the ambulance was quickly on the scene after the crash happened.

While there has been no official confirmation about the severity of the injuries sustained by the victim, it does not appear the woman was seriously hurt.

Traffic is now flowing normally at the scene, but some debris is still visible at the site.