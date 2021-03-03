Caymanian track-and-fielder Maleek Powell is set to become the first athlete to represent Cayman at the CARIFTA Games in the pole vault event.

Powell, 18, cleared 3.00 metres during the Truman Bodden Track Meet on Saturday, 27 Feb., to qualify for the games while recording a personal best.

“First off, I think it is a very overwhelming feeling because I put a lot of work into it,” Powell, whose primary event is the high jump, told the Cayman Compass after his qualifying feat. “Going over the bar which wasn’t something I was used to and just knowing you did it it’s a really good feeling.”

Powell who trains with HyTech Tigers, said he owes his success to his coach, family and his faith.

“What people don’t see – I train here several nights with Coach [Kenrick] Williams from HyTech Tigers and my aunt and my uncle always push me to keep going,” said Powell.

“Before all of my jumps, I always tell myself, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me and that’s my motto.”

Cayman has never had an athlete compete in the pole vault event at the CARIFTA Games. Powell will have the chance to be the first in Bermuda at the 2021 games, set for 2-4 July.

He will join sprinter Davonte Howell, 16, high-jumper Josh Gardener, 15, and shot putter Brianna Smith, 15.