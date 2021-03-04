The Cayman Islands Boxing Association will host its first fight night since the last local competition in February 2020.

CIBA is calling the event, set to punch in this Saturday at the D. Dalmain Ebanks Boxing Gym, the ‘Return to Boxing’. CIBA’s operations manager Tracey Seymour said it’s something that has been long overdue but was halted due to the worldwide pandemic.

“We recognise the importance of keeping our athletes active; not only their fitness level, but also in competitions,” Seymour told the Cayman Compass. “COVID has not been helpful in this area and continues to be a menace when it comes to travelling to compete but, despite the odds, we want to make something happen for our boxers.”

Several students from after-school and youth programmes will be competing in official amateur bouts. A handful of fighters will box in exhibition bouts, along with Caribbean heavyweight champion Jaden Eccleston who was unable to find an opponent to add to his 3-0 record.

Eccleston will take on teammate Chris Hurlston in a fight that has the potential to elicit fireworks from both men.

“Though it’s local and it’s fellow boxing mates from the same gym, it’s still a competition,” said Seymour. “They have been training non-stop since restrictions were lifted and I think now more than ever is the time for them to get some form of action from all the training they have been putting in.”

She added, “This will also help them and us to see just how much their training will pay off, or if we still have more work to be done. Truthfully, there is always more work to be done, but the March 6th competition will help them to gauge exactly where they are so they can know exactly where they need to be.”

Fight fans will also be treated to a pair of heavy hitters in the co-main event when Theodore Kelly takes on up-and-comer Tafari Marshall.

The man event will feature two debuting boxers, Lyndon Waite and Kelroy Jaindoo, in a junior welterweight battle. Seymour says she is excited for the event.

“It’s going to be an exciting time. We’re all looking forward to this,” she said.

The event will be broadcast live, starting at 6pm, on the Compass Facebook page.