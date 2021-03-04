From Friday, 5 March, the COVID-19 vaccination will be open to all three stages, starting in alphabetical order, health officials announced today.

Anyone in stages 1 and 2 can attend at any time during clinic hours, while those in stage 3 will receive their jabs according to their surnames. For example, on Friday, anyone in stage 3 with a surname beginning with A can get their first dose, those with a surname beginning with a B can get the jab on Saturday, and so on.

The vaccination clinic at the Owen Roberts International Airport will operate from 9am to noon and from 1:30pm to 4pm on Monday-Friday and from 9am to noon and 1:30pm to 3pm on Saturdays.

A notice regarding the vaccination schedule stated that medical notes and employer letters will no longer be required from Friday.

However, everyone showing up for a vaccination must still present photo identification to prove they are an ordinary and legal resident.

Facemasks are required inside vaccination clinics.

Once 70% of Cayman’s population has received both doses of the vaccine, the government plans to reopen the borders and abolish quarantine requirements for travellers who have been vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, 25.5% of the population, 16,603 people, have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with 8,805 of that total already been given the full course.