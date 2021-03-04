As of 4 March, 25.5% of the population, or 16,603 people, had received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 8,805 of those had completed the two-dose course, according to health officials.

Cayman’s vaccination rate per capita is ranked seventh in the world, according to research group Our World in Data. The only countries or jurisdictions that rank higher are Israel, British Overseas Territories Gibraltar and Bermuda, and island nations Barbados, Seychelles and the Maldives.

Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that once 70% of Cayman’s population has been vaccinated, the government is likely to abolish mandatory quarantine periods for arriving passengers who have been inoculated.

With Cayman’s population estimated to be just under 65,000, according to the Economics and Statistics Office (based on figures from Spring 2020), 45,500 people would need to receive both doses of the vaccine before the quarantine could be scrapped.

McLaughlin, speaking at a press conference last month, said he expected the local vaccination rate to increase rapidly once inoculations become available to all sections of the community.