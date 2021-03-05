The Future Is Code

As technology advances rapidly, so does the need for the skills that drive this progress.

Coding, the computer language used to develop software, websites and apps, is integral

to the functioning of all software development.

“Simply put, code is a tool that lets you write a story with technology,” says Charlie Kirkconnell, CEO of Cayman Enterprise City. “Code, short for source code, is a term used to describe text that is written using the protocol of a particular language (of which there are hundreds) by a computer programmer. Programming is a way of writing instructions for computers that bridges the gap between how humans like to express themselves and how computers actually work.”

Code can also be used in a less formal fashion to refer to text written for mark-up or styling languages like HTML and CSS. For example, you may see people make reference to code in numerous languages, such as C code, PHP code, HTML code, or CSS code.

CODING IN CAYMAN

First opening its doors in 2019, Cayman Code Academy programming falls under the Enterprise Cayman workforce development initiatives by Cayman Enterprise City.

“As CEC’s special economic zone, Cayman Tech City, grows and job opportunities in tech become increasingly available, CCA wants to ensure that Cayman’s workforce has access to globally recognised, professionally led tech education,” says Kirkconnell.

“CEC’s vision is to provide meaningful career and entrepreneurial opportunities for Caymanians, both today and in the years ahead. Through its offering of immersive, high-quality code education, CEC’s Cayman Code Academy initiative will help Caymanians gain the qualifications they need to join global companies operating from within CEC’s special economic zones or to create innovative new businesses of their own.

“CEC is proud to be part of the ongoing effort to develop a technology focused local workforce.”

COURSES

The virtual learning centre provides the chance to explore a career in coding or cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity and code courses offered by CCA range from entry level single-day workshops, where individuals can begin without prior experience, to advance professional development-level courses, where intensive programming can run up to 20 weeks.

All classes are virtual, with full-time access to tutors.

“Whether you’re new to code or wanting to take your skills to the next level, CCA innovative-driven curriculum and hands-on approach will prepare you for a rewarding professional career,” says Kirkconnell.

“CCA course instructors, sponsors and volunteers are on a mission to deliver an internationally recognised curriculum that engages directly with Cayman’s tech and creative communities.”

SIGNING UP

With the only tools necessary being a laptop and access to WiFi, it’s easy to begin a coding course.

CCA recommends that everyone takes their 101 one-day workshop, which provides a general overview of what to expect from the programme, and allows participants to decide whether coding is right for them.

Bearing in mind many have been financially impacted by COVID-19, Cayman Enterprise City has also created a needs-based financial assistance fund to support Caymanians in covering the

tuition cost.

Applicants who can demonstrate a need for financial assistance and the ability to meet the requirements of both code and cybersecurity courses are invited to apply.

To find out more about the CCA and to register your interest visit www.caymancodeacademy.com.