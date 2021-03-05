Scholarship Opportunities

Government and private organisations offer scholarships to educate Cayman Islands’ youth, and avoid financial constraints from keeping the best and brightest students from achieving their dreams. Opportunities include:

GOVERNMENT OPTIONS

CAYMAN ISLANDS GOVERNMENT

Government offers an overseas scholarship for an undergraduate degree to a maximum of $20,000 per annum, for up to four years, per successful applicant, and a post-graduate award of up to $25,000 per annum.

Application period for Ministry of Education scholarships runs from November to 31 Jan.

for overseas scholarships, and to 30 April for

local scholarships.

w: education.gov.ky/scholarships

• The Educational Council offers various scholarships to study at local A-Level schools, the Truman Bodden Law School, and overseas universities in undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

• The Gwen Bush Memorial Scholarship (offered jointly by the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association and the Cayman Maritime Heritage Foundation) and the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI) Overseas Scholarship aim to revive Cayman’s boat building trade and promote other maritime careers.

• The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism offers partial and full scholarships to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree in tourism; a one-year apprenticeship programme is also awarded, leading to a professional tourism qualification.

• The Water Authority offers an annual scholarship of up to $30,000 for students wishing to pursue higher education or a vocational degree in fields of study relevant to the work of the organisation.

e: [email protected]

w: waterauthority.ky/scholarships-how-to-apply

CHEVENING SCHOLARSHIP

Chevening is the UK Government’s international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders. Chevening scholarships offer full financial support to study for any of the 12,000 master’s degree courses available at more than 150 UK universities and offer a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships.

Sponsored by the Governor’s Office, applications from Caymanians for the next cohort in 2022/23 will be open from September to November 2021.

e: [email protected]

w: chevening.org

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

The Government of Canada offers the Emerging Leaders in the Americas Program, which includes short-term exchange opportunities for Caymanian students for a study or research period of up to six months in Canada.

w: educanada.ca/scholarships-bourses/can/institutions/elap-pfla.aspx?lang=eng

OTHER SCHOLARSHIPS

BUTTERFIELD

Butterfield’s Undergraduate Scholarship is available to a Caymanian student, aged 17 to 25, commencing or already pursuing any course of study that will benefit the Cayman Islands. The award has a value of up to US$30,000 per year, tenable for up to four years. The deadline for application is the last Friday in March.

A post-graduate scholarship is also available. to be awarded to one deserving student annually from either Bermuda, Canada, the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, Switzerland, Mauritius or Singapore, who is pursuing a post-graduate degree in a field of study related to the protection and improvement of island environments.

The scholarship has an annual value of US$25,000 and is tenable for up to four years. Application deadline is the last Friday in March.

w: butterfieldgroup.com/scholarships/Pages/default.aspx

CAMPBELLS

Campbells offers an overseas undergraduate scholarship of up to US$20,000 for Caymanians, with preference given to legal applicants. Subject to meeting continuing conditions, successful applicants have the potential to be supported for the duration of their degree programme (three years) with the opportunity for additional support throughout their PPC, LPC (BVC), BPTC or equivalent. Applications close 1 April, annually.

e: [email protected]

w: campbellslegal.com/students-and-graduates/scholarships

t: 949-2648

CREDIT UNION

The Cayman Islands Civil Service Association Co-operative Credit Union Limited offers an annual education grant – The Rupert McCoy Memorial Education Grant. In 2019, the programme awarded over more than $200,000 in monetary grants to 166 successful member applicants, and has expanded the grant amount to $300,000 since then.

Open to Credit Union members in good account standing, or immediate family to a Credit Union member, pursuing post-secondary studies or technical and vocational training either locally, overseas or online. Application window opens by March and closes 30 April. Grant recipients are selected based on their academic record, character references, and area of study.

e: [email protected]

w: https://www.cicsa-creditunion.org/rupertmccoyeducationalgrants

t: 949-8415

DART

Dart offers two scholarships: one is for Caymanian high school students entering Grade 9/Year 10 that includes all school, book, and uniform fees at the local school of choice for four years of study; the other is the William A. Dart Memorial University Scholarship, which is awarded to a Caymanian student entering a four-year bachelor’s degree from an accredited overseas institution, with an annual renewal subject to academic performance. Both scholarships offer paid summer work experience at Dart as well as mentorship opportunities with Dart employees.

w: dartscholar.ky

DELOITTE

Deloitte awards two scholarships to Caymanian students every year, typically those interested in accounting and finance, though other disciplines relevant to Deloitte’s service offerings are considered. Scholarship students gain professional, real-world experience through paid summer internships and are offered full-time positions upon completion of their degree and provided support for professional qualifications.

Must have a minimum of 3.2 GPA, at least 5 IGCSE/GCSE/CXE passes with grade B or 2, an SAT score of at least 1200 and demonstrated leadership skills and participation in community activities.

w: www2.deloitte.com/ky/en/pages/careers/articles/cayman-scholarship-programme.html

KIMPTON SEAFIRE RESORT + SPA

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa seeks to recruit passionate Caymanians between the ages of 16 and 20 who are interested in pursuing a career in hospitality through their Seafire scholarship. This offers an award for full-time study at an accredited associate or technical programme of up to US$25,000 per year.

Candidates must possess excellent character, work ethic and have a genuine interest in the hospitality industry and have been accepted as a full-time student into an accredited associate or technical programme in a field related to the hospitality industry, for a maximum of two years. Applicants must have successfully received their high school diploma and have maintained a minimum B average or GPA 3.5 over four years and be available to interview in person. Apply by 31 March 2021.

w: seafireresortandspa.com/hotel-scholarship-program

KPMG

KPMG in the Cayman Islands offers scholarships of up to US$30,000 to qualified Caymanian students who have attained strong academic achievement and wish to complete an undergraduate degree, locally or overseas. Students should possess an interest in pursuing a career in accounting, finance or accounting information systems in the Cayman Islands.

They also offer The Novelette A. Ebanks Inspirational Scholarship of up to US$50,000 to a Caymanian student who displays strong academic achievements, a commitment to serving others, robust work ethic and leadership qualities.

Application windows for both scholarships open in February and close 30 April.

e: [email protected]

w: home.kpmg/ky/en/home/careers/graduates-and-students/the-kpmg-ignite-your-future-program/scholarships.html#

t: 914-4325

MOURANT

The Chantal Whittaker Memorial Scholarship was established to honour the memory of a beloved colleague whose personal commitment to mentoring, fostering community spirit and helping young people to develop and grow, left a legacy which the firm strives to continue. Mourant’s scholarship programme provides financial assistance towards the cost of study for Caymanian students who intend to qualify, or who are appropriately qualified and have been accepted into an accredited institution to pursue a career in law. Application window runs until 16 April 2021.

e: [email protected]

w: mourant.com

t: 949-4123

THE INSURANCE MANAGERS ASSOCIATION OF CAYMAN

Since inception, IMACs Scholarship Fund has raised over $4.7 million and supported 58 Caymanians pursuing further education. Successful applicants will be able to access funding to cover their tuition and living expenses, for a first degree, for a maximum of four years.

w: caymanintinsurance.ky or google IMAC scholarship

UCCI SCHOLARSHIPS

The University College of the Cayman Islands offers scholarships to up to 14 Caymanian students a year through the Peter N. Thomson Family Foundation – University College of the Cayman Islands Scholarship.

The scholarship is designed to recruit and support students who are driven to improve the Cayman Islands in a variety of areas including liberal arts,

social sciences and/or the sciences.

Each scholar will receive up to $2,500 in financial aid to cover tuition, fees, books and supplies, renewable each year for a two-year period, to pursue an associate degree or a four-year bachelor’s degree.

w: ucci.edu.ky

WALKERS

Walkers legal scholarships are awarded to eligible Caymanian students who have, amongst other things, demonstrated a high level of academic achievement and have an expressed interest in pursuing a career in law. Successful applicants are granted scholarships for law degrees, post-graduate conversion courses and post-graduate qualifying examinations, including the Professional Practice Course, the Legal Practice Course and the Bar Practice (Training) Course.

Applications should be submitted through the careers portal no later than 31 March 2021.

w: isw.changeworknow.co.uk/walkers_global/vms/e/careers/search/new

e: [email protected]