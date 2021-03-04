COVID-19 vaccination schedule 5 March – 20 March

COVID-19 vaccination will be open to all three stages, starting in alpha order.

The offsite COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is at the Owen Roberts International and will operate from 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm Monday – Friday and from 9am -12pm & 1:30 – 3pm on Saturdays.

Medical notes and employer letters are no longer required.

All persons must still present photo identification to prove they are an ordinary and legal resident.

Please bring along your facemasks as they are required.