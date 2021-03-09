According to forecasts from the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, strong winds and rough seas are expected to continue to affect Cayman for the next few days.

The weather is associated with a strong high pressure system over the southeastern United States, which brings northeasterly winds and rough seas to Cayman.

Forecasters expect winds of between 20-25 knots, with some higher gusts anticipated.

A marine warning also remains in effect, with wave heights predicted to reach a maximum of 9 feet through Wednesday, dropping to a high of 8 feet on Thursday.

A stationary front southeast of the jurisdiction is responsible for cloudy conditions, which are also forecast to linger.

Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.

Today’s weather

Forecasters say there is a 30% chance of passing showers today, which increases to 40% this evening.

Partly cloudy skies are expected to become cloudy at times and daytime temperatures in the low 80s °F will drop to the low 70s °F by tonight.

The marine warning will remain in effect through tomorrow.