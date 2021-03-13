Police seeking missing schoolgirl

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding 13-year-old Brianna Elizabeth Ebanks of West Bay who was reported missing on Friday afternoon.

She was last seen at about 7am Friday at the intersection of Reverend Blackman Road and Town Hall Road, wearing a John Gray High School uniform, police said.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service released a photograph of the missing girl, and issued the following description of the teen: light brown complexion with brown eyes, about 5ft 4inches in height, with chin-length red and brown hair.

Officers are encouraging Brianna to return home or attend the nearest police station immediately.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the police confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the RCIPS website.