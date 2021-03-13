Widespread power outages reported

Update: Power has been restored to the areas where Saturday afternoon’s outage were reported.

Original story: Thousands of homes and businesses were without power Saturday afternoon.

According to the Caribbean Utilities Company’s outage map, as of 4pm, the power outage was affecting more than 16,000 customers, from George Town to Bodden Town.

Initial outages affected downtown George Town, as well as South Church Street, Walkers Road and Crewe Road, but by mid-afternoon, power failures were also reported in Prospect, Savannah and Bodden Town.

Another outage, affecting some 200 customers, has been reported in West Bay.

The Compass has reached out to CUC for an update on the situation and is awaiting a response.