The Cayman Islands government has gazetted updated regulations governing arrangements for a 10-day quarantine period that applies to arriving travellers.

The rules, which were gazetted Friday, will come into effect on Monday, 22 March. They outline the latest requirements for people arriving in Cayman.

The mandatory quarantine period is being reduced from 14 days to 10 days for vaccinated travellers. The change comes after Premier Alden McLaughlin announced on Wednesday that Cayman passed its target of vaccinating 90% of its vulnerable over-60 population.

The premier said Cayman can reopen its borders once 70-80% of the entire population had been vaccinated. As of Friday, 12 March, 33.6% had received at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine course.

Under the new regulations, travellers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before arrival will need to isolate for 10 days after landing here. Those travellers will be required to show a vaccination certificate upon arrival.

People who have not been vaccinated will still be required to quarantine for at least 14 days.

Vaccinated occupants who will be sharing their premises with vaccinated travellers will also be required to quarantine for 10 days.

However, if a vaccinated traveller intends to isolate with an unvaccinated person, the vaccinated traveller and the occupant or occupants of the premises will need to isolate for at least 14 days, according to the regulations.

Also, under the regulations, a person who has completed an approved vaccine course less than 14 days before departure is considered to be unvaccinated and will be required to undergo the 14-day quarantine period. This also applies occupants of premises travellers intend to stay with.

All arrivals, whether they have been vaccinated or not, are required to provide a medical certificate showing a negative result of a PCR test done within 72 hours of their departure, and to undergo a PCR test when they arrive in Cayman.

Anyone who contravenes these regulations commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10,000 and to imprisonment for two years.

Those penalties also apply to anyone who provides a Customs and Border Control officer with a false or forged medical certificate of a negative PCR test result or vaccination certificate.

Read the regulations here.