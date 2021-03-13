Traffic delays after cyclist hit in George Town

Update, 11:30am: The backlog of traffic on North Sound Road, following a traffic accident in which a cyclist was struck by a vehicle, has now been cleared, police said.

The cyclist received what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, an RCIPS spokesman said.

The incident is under investigation, he added.

Original story: Traffic on North Sound Road between the Butterfield roundabout and Shedden Road was backed up Saturday morning after a cyclist appeared to be struck by a vehicle.

The victim was seen lying in the northbound lane of traffic with members of the public assisting him until emergency responders arrived. Several vehicles had stopped at the scene and a bicycle was toppled over in the road near the scene.

The incident appears to have happened around 10am.

Police officers were directing motorists, and the northbound traffic was down to one lane as EMS crews loaded the person into an ambulance. Traffic in both directions was near a standstill.

The Compass has reached out to the RCIPS and will provide further details as they become available.