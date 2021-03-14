Widespread power outages on Grand Cayman Saturday, which knocked out power for more than 16,000 customers at one point, were caused by separate failures of insulators on transmission lines, the Caribbean Utilities Company said.

Preliminary findings from the outages showed that they occurred due to failed insulators – insulating supports which attach power lines to utility poles and transmission stations – that impacted the South Sound and Frank Sound substations.

CUC spokesperson Pat Bynoe-Clarke told the Compass on Sunday that there were a total of three outages on Saturday afternoon.

“The two initial outages which impacted the loss of the South Sound feeders started at around 12:34pm and was due to a failed insulator on the transmission line feeding the South Sound substation,” Bynoe-Clark said.

“It occurred during the time when the backup feed to the substation was out of service as a result of road upgrades being carried out by the National Roads Authority at Grand Harbour. Customers affected by this outage had their power restored at 2:01pm.”

She said a third outage, which began at 3:23pm, affected all customers east of South Sound.

“While unrelated to the first two outages, this was due to a failed insulator on the transmission line feeding the Frank Sound substation,” she said. “This outage occurred during the time that the backup transmission line from the previous outage was being repaired. Power to customers affected by this outage was restored at 4:25pm.”

In another separate incident, customers at the Down Town Reach apartments lost power for four hours, from 3:45pm, after a CUC pole was damaged in a car accident on the Linford Pierson Highway.