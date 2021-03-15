Gaelic football: Cavan Gaels scores big for first win

Week three of the men’s Harneys Gaelic Football League kicked off Friday night at the Cayman International School field.

Cavan Gaels, who have had one loss and one draw in the first two rounds of the league, came out with something to prove when they took on Éire Óg in round three.

The Gaels got off to a flying start, with points from Ollie Freaney and a goal from Paul Broderick.

Éire Óg struggled to get the ball up the field, as the team’s usual midfielder Billy Foley was relegated to a full forward position due to injury. Foley and teammates Cathal McGrath and Conor Barry scored four points between them, but it was not enough to stop the Gaels from winning the game 3-5 (14) to 0-4 (4).

Next up, Shamrocks took on and defeated Western Gaels, 1-7 (10) to 1-3 (6), in the second game of the night. That was followed by undefeated Wolfe Tones edging Cú Chulainns – 1-9 (12) to 2-4 (10) – to extend their winning streak.

In the last match of the night, expectations were met as favourites Gabriels defeated Na Fianna, 2-3 (9) to 1-1 (4).

Men’s standings following round three of the Harneys Gaelic Football League: