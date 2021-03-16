1,761 COVID-19 vaccines delivered on Saturday

In Monday’s COVID report, the Chief Medical Officer announced a significant milestone in government’s efforts to vaccinate 70-80% of the population.

Dr. John Lee said, “Congratulations to Public Health and their team for the day with the greatest numbers vaccinated, which was on last Saturday when 1,761 injections were given.”

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date is 35,039.

So far, 23,866 (36.7% of the estimated population) have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 11,153 have completed the two-dose course.

The Chief Medical Officer also reported that 711 COVID-19 tests have been carried out since this was last reported on Friday, 12 March 2021. Six were positive.

The individuals are travellers who tested positive following routine screening. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as required by the Medical Officer of Health, currently stands at 736.