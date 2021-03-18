Open Cayman to vaccinated visitors

While I understand the premier’s first responsibility regarding COVID-19 is the safety of the Cayman people, I do question why decisions seem to have a strong bias towards not reopening the borders.

I would like to know the mathematical probability that a person over two weeks post both vaccine shots, with a negative test prior to departure and a negative test on arrival, will transmit the virus to others after entering the country.

It seems to me that persons meeting the above criteria should be allowed entry to the country after the onsite test or, alternatively, restricted in quarantine for no more than four days.

At some point, refusing to open the borders in a reasonable manner will cause irreparable harm to Cayman’s economy, including the tourism and real estate sectors.

Robert Shearer