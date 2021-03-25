While 14 April is coming up quickly, more than 300 people have already had their say in the general election this week as they cast their ballots using the Elections Office mobile voting.

According to Elections Office statistics shared with the Cayman Compass on Thursday, 456 people applied for mobile voting for the general election and 395 have already marked their chosen candidate on their ballots.

A further 62 voters, all of whom have applied to vote either through home visits from Elections Office staff or at static polling stations, still need to mark their ballots.

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell said those who have applied and have not yet voted will have an opportunity to do so through mobile voting on 8 or 9 April and again on Election Day.

Earlier this week, Howell, commenting on the mobile voting process in a statement, said all processes worked to ensure election officials and agents were in place, ready to begin accepting votes at the prescribed times.

“Elections Office teams have all received the required training and I am confident we will see on Election Day, the same level of professionalism, dedication and care as we’ve seen today,” he added in that earlier statement.

Overall, the Elections Office received 243 applications for mobile voting home visits while 213 applied to vote at static stations.

With 70 applications, West Bay Central, according to Elections Office data, had the most requests for mobile voting home visits, 65 of whom have voted. That constituency was followed by West Bay North with 43 voter applications, 41 of whom have voted.

Of the 213 total applications for static polling, Newlands led in that category with 40 people applying.

Bodden Town West followed with 36 applications.

See Elections Office mobile voting statistics below: