Cayman has registered four new cases of COVID -19 in its latest round of routine screening tests, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee has reported.

These latest results takes Cayman’s overall COVID-19 total of confirmed cases to 487 – 23 of which remain active.

This comes as Cayman nears the 50% mark for those in the adult population receiving their first dose of vaccinations.

According to Lee’s report on Friday, the four cases were picked up in the 484 COVID-19 tests that were carried out since Thursday.

“The individuals are travellers who tested positive following routine screening. They will remain in isolation until considered recovered,” Lee said in his report.

Of the 23 active COVID-19 cases, four people are symptomatic, showing signs of the virus. None of these patients are hospitalised.

On Thursday, Cayman received its latest shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. A total of 19, 890 doses arrived aboard the latest British Airways flight.

“So far, 28,861 (44% of the estimated population) have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with 26% having completed the two-dose course,” Lee’s report stated.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date is 45,673.

Today’s vaccination results included 606 additional injections which have been provided over the last few weeks in the Sister Islands which have not previously been reported.

The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as required by the Medical Officer of Health, is 931.

So far 81,247 COVID tests have been conducted in Cayman.