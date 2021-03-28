Cayman Airways’ new B737-8 has arrived.

The national flag carrier latest addition landed Sunday evening.

The plane – tail registration VP-CIY – is the third in Cayman Airways’ upgraded fleet and landed at Owen Roberts International Airport around 5:30pm Sunday.

“Making the 3,000-mile journey home in five and a half hours at a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet at a ground speed of 500 knots, are Caymanian pilots Captain Perry Panton and First Officer Dalkeith Whittaker,” Cayman Airways shared Sunday on its official social media accounts.

The national airline, in response to queries from the Cayman Compass, said the plane started its journey from Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, at noon Cayman time and should be visible in the skies over Grand Cayman from about 5:20pm, for an approximate landing time at Owen Roberts International Airport around 5:30pm.

“Also on board are Cayman Airways’ delivery acceptance team from its Engineering Department and In-flight Department, who ensured that the aircraft met all of the airline’s delivery criteria,” it added.

The aircraft will park at General Aviation Terminal, where the delivery team and crew will be met by Public Health Officials for quarantine processing, the CAL statement added.

Cayman already has two B737-8s, which are currently being used for inter-island travel to and from Cayman Brac.

The planes, which were grounded for 23 months, returned to service last month after receiving clearance from the Cayman Islands Civil Aviation Authority.

This latest arrival is a continuation of CAL’s announced intention, back in 2015, to modernize its aging fleet of 737-300 aircraft by leasing four new 737-8 planes.

CAL already has two of the four new planes in Grand Cayman.

Now it is officially taking possession of the third plane, which has been kept in storage at Boeing.

That plane was originally supposed to have been delivered to CAL back in 2019, however the global grounding of the aircraft compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the airline industry led to the delivery being pushed back.