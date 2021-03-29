Of the 808 COVID-19 tests carried out since Friday, a dozen travellers have returned positive results, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported Monday.

The travellers were tested as part of routine screening. All 12 will remain in isolation until considered recovered.

By Monday, 29,644 people had received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. That accounts for 46% of Cayman’s estimated overall population of 65,000, or just over 57% of the population aged over 16. A total of 17,958 (or 34.6% of the over-16 population) have received both doses.

Government officials have said that once 75-80% of the adult population has been vaccinated, Cayman could consider dropping its mandatory quarantine requirement for incoming travellers and safely reopen the borders.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health issued a breakdown of population demographics that had received the vaccine:

26% of those aged 16 to 30

36% of those aged 30 to 40

44% of those aged 40 to 50

65% of those aged 50 to 60

90% of those aged over 60

As of Monday, the number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, was 723.