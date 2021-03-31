Home Election Crosstalk debate: Red Bay ElectionVideoCrosstalk debate: Red BayBy Staff - March 31, 2021Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.Subscribe nowRelated articlesMore from authorCandidates and voters urged: ‘Report instances of vote buying’12 new COVID cases in latest resultsDebate review forum talks traffic, COVID-19 and politicsLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment This weekCrosstalk debate: Red Bay March 31, 2021Candidates and voters urged: ‘Report instances of vote buying’ March 31, 2021Word of the week March 30, 2021