Small craft warning issued for Easter weekend

A small craft marine warning has been issued by the Cayman Islands National Weather Services, as a cold front east of the Cayman area continues to prompt high waves and strong winds.

In a 7am weather bulletin, issued on Saturday 3 April, forecasters called for wave heights of between 6 to 8 feet, and winds of 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

“The cold front is analyzed to be just east of the Cayman Area and will continue to move further east as it dissipates,” reads the weather bulletin. “The high pressure behind this cold front will continue to support fresh winds and rough seas over the next few days.”

The cold front is expected to weaken by early next week, until then forecasters are urging small craft operators to “exercise caution over the open waters”.

On Sunday, wave heights are expected to decrease to between 5 to 7 feet, and winds are expected to weaken to between 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts.

Monday and Tuesday’s forecast is calling for wave heights of 4 to 6 feet and winds of 15 to 20 knots.

An additional weather bulletin is expected later Saturday.