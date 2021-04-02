DoE contracting divers to fight coral disease

The Department of Environment is coordinating a national effort to combat the deadly Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease impacting over 20 species of reef-building corals on Grand Cayman’s reefs.

As part of the effort, the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture & Housing has approved the implementation of several short-term, six-month service contracts for diving and disease response support. Qualified divers able to commit a minimum of three days per week are invited to apply to [email protected] by 17 April, 2021.

Applicants must be available to work on Grand Cayman. Salary is $75 per day, paid monthly, with no benefits.

Qualifications and experience must include:

• SCUBA Certification to Divemaster or above and/or evidence of 500+ dives

• Dive and health insurance; Divers Alert Network recommended (DAN)

• Ability to learn to identify coral species and coral diseases; preparation and application of experimental topical antibiotics; removal and care of coral

• Ability to lift dive tanks and similar weights

• Ability to work a 7.5-hour day on the water

• Available a minimum of three days per week (Mon-Fri) to commit to the project

Preference will be given to:

• Caymanians

• Persons with an academic and practical marine sciences background and the ability to identify coral species

• Persons with prior experience and training with the DoE in responding to SCTLD

• Persons available five days per week (Mon-Fri) to commit to the project

The document to apply can be found here.

The disease was first found at the Penny’s Arch dive site near Rum Point last summer. The DoE closed down dive sites along the North Wall for several months and created a ‘firebreak’ at the Ghost Mountain site, but in February the disease spread beyond that point.

