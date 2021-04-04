Rough weather expected to continue through Easter Weekend

A small craft marine warning remains in effect while forecasters monitor a weakening cold front east of the Cayman area, which has been supporting rough seas and strong winds.

In a 7am weather bulletin, issued on Sunday 4 April, forecasters called for wave heights of between 5 to 7 feet, and winds of 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts.

“A high pressure over the [South Eastern] US will continue to support fresh winds and rough seas over the next 24 to 36 hours,” reads the weather bulletin issued by the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

In its mid-day forecasts, which is valid through Monday 5 April, forecasters said isolated showers had been detected by radar.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers, and temperatures in the low 80s.

Rough weather conditions have been caused by a cold front to the east of the Cayman area, which is expected to be gone by Wednesday.

Monday’s forecast is calling for wave heights of 4 to 6 feet and winds of 10 to 15 knots.