Man robs George Town jewelry store with knife

Police are searching for man who robbed a George Town jewelry store on Saturday 3 April.

In a statement, an RCIPS media officer said the man entered the Habror Drive store, brandished a knife and demanded jewelry.

“He obtained a quantity of jewelry and made off from the location in what is believed to be a dark-coloured SUV type vehicle, before the arrival of police,” said the RCIPS media officer in a statement.

Police said the man was wearing a “long sleeve neon yellow-green shirt, light-coloured cargo style pants and a dark-coloured baseball cap with a red peak”.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to the statement, and detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Police say anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RICPS via their confidential Tip Line at 949-7777.