The Crisis Centre 6th Annual Power of the Purse Luncheon

On March 26, 2021, five hundred members of the Cayman Islands community gathered in the Ritz-Carlton Ballroom to hear the empowering and inspiring message of internationally sought-after inspirational keynote speaker, Liz Murray at the 6th Annual Power of the Purse Luncheon hosted by the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

Liz Murray, author of the New York Times bestselling memoir, Breaking Night and Emmy Award Nominated Film Homeless to Harvard, shared her inspirational story to a sold-out crowd. The exhilarating and honest delivery of her story took the audience on a very personal journey that brought them to their feet with a standing ovation following her keynote speech.

The fundraising luncheon, a staple in local community calendars, continues to sell out year on year delivering a one-of-a-kind experience for all who attend, and this year was no exception. The luncheon raised over CI$59,000 for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre supporting women, men and children impacted by domestic violence.

“The objective of Power of the Purse was to create an opportunity to celebrate women in the local community while providing a forum to network, become inspired and give back” said Dawn McLean-Brady, Chairman of the Board, The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre. “It has been a challenging year for many women in our community amidst the Covid-19 Health Crisis and it was important to take a moment celebrate them.”

“The success of this event, year over year, could not have been achieved without the overwhelming support of the sponsors, supporters and the exceptional women and men who attend to give unselfishly to a cause that positively impacts the lives of others in our community. The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre would like to sincerely thank Platinum Sponsor, Scotiabank, Silver Sponsors, Walkers, Wheaton Precious Metals and Campbells, Media Sponsor, Compass Media, Wine Sponsor, Blackbeard’s, Silent Auction Handbag Sponsors, NKY, Kirk Freeport, Carey’s Karma Closet, Funky Money, and all our bronze sponsors and supporters.

Speaking at the 2021 luncheon, Sarah Hobbs, VP & Country Head Scotiabank & Trust (Cayman) Ltd noted that across the region, Scotiabank continues to advocate for women’s rights and has for a number of years, been a proud supporter of the Power of the Purse fundraiser for the Cayman Island Crisis Centre.

“We are committed to using our position of influence to address and help reduce violence against women. We have also given support to a number of initiatives in different parts of the region aimed at addressing both this issue and others exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hobbs shared.

The Power of the Purse Luncheon hosted by the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre takes place each year in March to celebrate International Women’s Month and the inception of the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre which took place on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2003. Guests are treated to welcome canapes, lunch, complimentary wine provided by Blackbeard’s. Guests can also participate in a silent auction for designer handbags.