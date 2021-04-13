More than 100 participants turned out for the Cayman Rugby Union girls’ and women’s camp on 27 March. The camp was held at the South Sound Rugby Club as part of Honouring Women’s Month.

“The support and turnout for the girls has been phenomenal,” camp organiser Mercedes Foy told the Cayman Compass. “We have 70 girls, and for this session with the woman, we have 50 women, which is amazing.”

According to Foy, the rugby club has prioritised female players as part of its development plan.

“Just before Christmas, we started with our girls’ rugby camps and we’re currently in the process of running our girls’ eight-week camps,” said Foy at the event. “We have girls from age 6 to age 14 taking part in rugby every single Saturday… and it’s also great to have our women back involved.”

The camp involved several drills and exercises at various rugby stations.

“I started… with a few team-building exercises,” said Foy. “We had the girls split up into five groups and make their way around different rugby stations. At one of the stations, they were working on their tackling technique, hitting into the tackle shields. Another station is a one versus one, one versus two. We also had some rugby tennis going on, the girls were practising their kicking, their passing through the passing drills, and body management in the contact situation.”

She noted that the camp teaches respect and discipline while also allowing participants to feel welcomed and enjoy the experience.

“It’s all about fun and making new friends, meeting new people and the whole thing for Women’s Month is #ChooseToChallenge, and the girls and women here today have embraced that,” Foy said.