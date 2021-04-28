The Cayman Islands Rugby Football Union ‎is set to kick off their 19th annual Tradeview Markets Corporate Touch Rugby League with a record 44 teams registering.

“This year we have over 600 players of all ages and sizes signed up,” the rugby football union said in a press release. “We have a real desire to be inclusive to everyone who wants to enjoy the game we love, and touch rugby is one way of interacting with the wider Cayman community.”

The league is split into two categories, the Premier Division and the Recreational Division. Teams will be mixed and consist of three men and three women on the pitch.

“It is a game for all sorts, whether you are a seasoned rugby player looking to hone your rugby skills, or maybe you are new to the sport and want to find a good way of learning the basics,” the release added.

The season will start in May and run till the end of August.