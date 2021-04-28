Government’s three parliamentary secretaries received their instruments of office for their appointment on Tuesday, from Governor Martyn Roper at his office in the Government Administration Building (GAB).

Parliamentary secretaries are appointed under Section 54 (A) of the amended Cayman Islands Constitution. They are elected Members of Parliament and they provide assistance to Cabinet ministers.

Katherine Ebanks-Wilks, the deputy Speaker of Parliament, received the document from the Governor to serve as the parliamentary secretary to the minister for financial services Andre Ebanks, as well as minister for education Juliana O’Connor-Connolly.

Heather Bodden is the parliamentary secretary to the minister for tourism and transport Kenneth Bryan and the minister for community affairs (social development) Andre Ebanks.

Isaac Rankine serves as parliamentary secretary to the minister for home affairs Bernie Bush and to the minister for planning, agriculture, housing and infrastructure, Johany Ebanks.

The governor and the three parliamentary secretaries signed the instruments as required.