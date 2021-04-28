Just 183 vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, according to the daily COVID-19 update issued by the Ministry of Health.

According to Wednesday’s update, reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee, 65,680 vaccines have been given to date, up from the total of 65,497 announced on Tuesday.

That brings the percentage of the estimated total population who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 55% or 35,559 people, with 46% having completed the two-dose course.

The latest update comes amid concerns about Cayman’s stuttering vaccination rate; Dr. Lee implored those who have not yet received their COVID-19 shots to ensure they get their first dose by 9 June as the vaccines on island will expire at the end of that month.

“COVID-19 is raging around the globe but the Cayman Islands has the precious resource of vaccinations – let’s not waste this gift in the face of the world’s gaze,” he said.

He pointed out that demand for the vaccinations has “declined considerably” since its peak in March. Cayman received its first batches of the vaccine in January.

Governor Martyn Roper also spoke out to urge the public to get the jab.

“If we are going to safely reopen the borders we do need more people in Cayman to come forward and get the vaccination. So please, please do come and get it,” Roper said, as he addressed the issue of declining vaccinations at the weekend.

He pointed out that making use of the doses available is imperative given the limited shelf life of current supplies and no further shipments heading to the Cayman Islands.

“They expire at the end of June and as governor I certainly don’t want to be in the position where we have to waste vaccines,” Roper told the Cayman Compass Saturday morning at the Rotary Central Cayman Islands Dr. Bill Hrudey Science Fair at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay.