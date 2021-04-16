Home Election Timeline: How we got hereElectionTimeline: How we got hereBy Staff - April 16, 2021Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Support local journalism. Subscribe to the all-access pass for the Cayman Compass.Subscribe nowRelated articlesMore from authorBREAKING: Panton negotiations include McKeeva Bush and Sabrina TurnerGovernor: Panton only candidate to claim government so farMac back in the fray as negotiations continueLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment This weekBREAKING: Panton negotiations include McKeeva Bush and Sabrina Turner April 16, 2021Governor: Panton only candidate to claim government so far April 16, 2021Timeline: How we got here April 16, 2021