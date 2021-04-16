Governor Martyn Roper said Friday he has yet to receive any further representations from any group seeking to form a government since his meeting with Wayne Panton on Thursday.

The governor released a statement shutting down rumours that there would be a meeting in Parliament and swearing-in ceremony Friday afternoon.

The Progressives announced they were in a position to form a government last night, having established partnerships with Isaac Rankine and Sabrina Turner.

However, the governor’s statement confirmed that Roy McTaggart’s group has yet to deliver any paperwork to him, or request a meeting of Parliament to swear in a new government.

Roper’s comments came as talks continue in George Town among the independents, amid speculation that Panton has reassembled a coalition.

The governor’s statement indicates the civil service is still preparing for a possible swearing-in ceremony next week.

“As part of the constitutionally mandated process, the candidate representing the majority of votes in the Parliament must meet with me to confirm their ability to form a Government, as Mr Panton has done. I have to date received no formal requests concerning this matter from any other candidates,” he said.

“The next step in the process is the publication of a proclamation to call a session of the Parliament, which Mr Panton has requested for Wednesday, 21 April, at which all newly elected and appointed Members of Parliament will be sworn in and vote for a Premier.

“I can confirm that there is no meeting of Parliament scheduled today. Preparations will continue until a new Government is sworn in.”

The coalitions that have been announced are provisional until they are confirmed through a vote in Parliament.